AmaWaterways celabrates inaugural Nile river voyage of AmaDahlia
Award-winning luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways celebrated the launch of its newest ship – AmaDahlia – on the Nile River on September 6, sailing the Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary. During the festivities, co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst surprised the ship’s first guests by joining them for a cocktail hour at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel Cairo At The First Residence where all guests enjoyed their four-day pre-cruise land packages. Guests then boarded the ship in Luxor where they were greeted by local musicians and an Egyptian whirling dervish performance before exploring the stunning AmaDahlia and embarking on an unforgettable 7-night river cruise experience.www.traveldailynews.com
