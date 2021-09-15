CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

AmaWaterways celabrates inaugural Nile river voyage of AmaDahlia

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways celebrated the launch of its newest ship – AmaDahlia – on the Nile River on September 6, sailing the Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary. During the festivities, co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst surprised the ship’s first guests by joining them for a cocktail hour at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel Cairo At The First Residence where all guests enjoyed their four-day pre-cruise land packages. Guests then boarded the ship in Luxor where they were greeted by local musicians and an Egyptian whirling dervish performance before exploring the stunning AmaDahlia and embarking on an unforgettable 7-night river cruise experience.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

American Melody Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage on Mississippi

American Cruise Lines has announced the kickoff of the American Melody's inaugural season. The cruise line’s newest riverboat departed along the line’s longest Mississippi River cruise on Friday, Sept. 3. According to a press release, its guests celebrated Labor Day Weekend exploring the lower Mississippi as they embarked along American’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelindustrywire.com

Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Voyages For Vista

Oceania Cruises unveiled the Inaugural Season of voyage itineraries for Vista, the line's newest ship. The 18 Inaugural Season voyages commence in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents, from the ancient sands of Asia in the east to the glittering hills of Hollywood in the west. Vista's Inaugural Season voyages are now available for travelers and travel advisors to preview online at OceaniaCruises.com and will open for sale on September 15, 2021. Additionally, President's Circle and Diamond-level Oceania Club members enjoy exclusive privileges that afford them the opportunity to request their preferred suite or stateroom on the Inaugural Season voyages through September 14, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates the return of two more ships in the Mediterranean

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today marked another milestone in its great cruise comeback with the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway in the Mediterranean. A third of NCL’s fleet of 17 ships are now back in operation, welcoming guests back on board after the Company’s more than 500-day cruise suspension.
SPAIN
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile River#River Nile#River Cruise#Amawaterways Celabrates#Egyptian#Al Fresco Restaurant#Egyptologists
TravelDailyNews.com

Four amazing places you should visit on your trip to Italy

Italy has been around for centuries. There are still untouched villages and ancient ruins that have been changed over time to be found, all packed into the beautiful landscape of this country. If you're thinking about taking a trip to Italy soon, here's 4 amazing places you should visit. Rome...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Six Senses Belize to open with secret beach and private island

Within just a few hours of the US, Belize is known for its warm and turquoise water, incredible snorkeling and diving, and active and vibrant culture. Guests and residents at Six Senses Belize will experience something out of this world as the team has worked tirelessly to strike the perfect balance between vivacious beach life and small-scale, secluded island bliss so that residents can enjoy either or both, any time they wish.
HOME & GARDEN
TravelDailyNews.com

Azamara welcomes first guests ‘Back Home’ aboard Azamara Quest

As the brand sets sail throughout the Greek Isles for the first time as an independent cruise company, guests aboard the ship had the opportunity to experience several new offerings. Highlights of the new experiences include:. Immersive Programming... The first Destination Celebration took place in Rhodes, Greece, the adaptation of...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Egypt
TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways celebrates ten years of flying to Sofia, Bulgaria

DOHA, QATAR - Qatar Airways marked a milestone in its history with Bulgaria, celebrating 10 successful years since its first flight between Doha and Sofia Airport (SOF) on 14 September 2011. The service is currently operated by Qatar Airways’ modern Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in Business Class offering the...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

European Adventure Index: The best adventure destinations in Europe revealed

With booking adventure sports on the rise, Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service, has analysed the top European destinations for adventure activity - with France topping the list. The study gathered data from Manawa.com on over 2,000 adventure activities that can be done across 30 different European countries to reveal...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Intrepid Travel launches “Great Walks of Europe” trip range

NEW YORK, N.Y. - With demand for walking trips increasing, Intrepid Travel, the world’s leading sustainable tour operator, has created a new range of walking tours focusing on some of the most sought-after routes in Europe. The new “Great Walks of Europe” collection includes six iconic treks delivered in a sustainable and accessible way, each led by highly qualified and vaccinated local leaders.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Why you need to choose a villa holiday

To make your Spanish or French luxury holiday complete, you might stay in a 5-star luxury hotel; however, you need to make your holiday unique. How about you opt for a rental space?. France and Spain make the perfect tourist destinations, especially when you need to relax after a long...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Countdown to ILTM Cannes begins just 12 weeks to showtime

LONDON - ILTM is counting down to its return on the Côte D’Azur, with just 12 weeks until the international luxury travel industry meets in Cannes for the first time since 2019. ILTM Cannes takes place from 6 - 9 December 2021. ILTM Portfolio Director Alison Gilmore commented on why...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Chile reopens its borders to foreign travelers

As of October 1, Chile will begin to welcome non-resident foreigners back into the country who are in compliance with the various health requirements, which include a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, mobility pass and more. Chile is ready to welcome travelers from around the world beginning on October 1st after over a year and a half with closed borders and restrictions. The modification of the country’s Protected Borders Plan will allow entry to all fully vaccinated non-resident foreigners who meet the requirements. Visitors will be able to enter through dedicated airports in Santiago, Iquique or Antogagasta. To enter Chile, all travelers will have to complete a series of mandatory requirements, which include:
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Marriott Bonvoy adds Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection to its sun-drenched portfolio in Greece

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality, welcomes Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection, to its growing portfolio. Located on the sun-kissed shores of the turquoise Ionian Sea, the stunning hotel offers an exclusive, bohemian experience, bringing together world-class dining, serene wellness facilities, and family adventures.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

From New Routes to Upgraded Cabins, What First-Class Flying Looks Like Now

The Delta variant turned what was supposed to be the summer of post-Covid celebration into another fraught, virus-dodging slog, but not all progress was lost. International travel finally returned, and with it the first-class experience. And while some routes and aircraft remain mothballed, the options are growing and, in many cases, include improvements intended to make the highest echelon of airline travel rival chartering a private jet. Take Air France, which now allows a single guest to book all four suites in its La Première section. And it’s not the only change: The airline also refurbished its La Première lounge...
LIFESTYLE
porthole.com

Atlas Ocean Voyages World Navigator

As the name implies, World Navigator is a ship well-equipped to sail from one end of the world to the other. The hybrid power vessel mixes intrepid exploration with outstanding luxury from bow to stern for a unique vacation experience no matter where you sail. Spacious suites, locally-inspired gourmet cuisine...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelDailyNews.com

The Greek Islands seen through Pia Riverola’s lens

This season, renowned photographer Pia Riverola is partnering with Kanava Hotels & Resorts, Greece’s leading luxury hospitality group, for her latest photography exhibition. Celebrating the magic of the Greek islands, Pia will set out to create a pop-up installation at the group’s Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Santorini, that honors the hotels and resorts as the epicenter of Greek authenticity for today’s sophisticated traveller whilst showcasing their location’s rich heritage and storied soulful experiences in her signature modern day style.
VISUAL ART
TravelDailyNews.com

G Adventures launches its first Christmas market tours in European ‘green list’ countries

With Christmas ‘cancelled’ due to pandemic restrictions last year, and many spending the holidays apart from their loved ones, G Adventures is helping travellers make this upcoming festive season extra-special with the launch of its first Christmas market tours in Europe. A sure way to get in the holiday spirit, the new tours will visit some of Central Europe’s most famous markets, including Hellbrunner Christmas Market in Salzburg, home to over 700 beautifully-decorated Christmas trees, and Germany’s Nuremberg market, celebrated as one of the oldest markets in the world.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy