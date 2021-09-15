Scoreboard — September 15

The Wildcat cross country runners went to Seneca on Thursday, with the girls taking 2nd as a team and the boys 4th. The results are as follows, with the top 25 medaling:. The Cassville softball team (6-4) picked up a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Saturday, plus a third win on Monday. On Saturday, the Lady Wildcats topped Dora, 14-1, and Reeds Spring, 11-0. In the Dora win, runs came 2 each in the first three innings, then 3 in the sixth and 5 in the seventh. Kalee Lowe led with 3 hits, and Ashlynn Bryan, Isabell Edwards, Kenzie Dilbeck and Ryleigh Burnette each has 2 hits. Dilbeck and Edwards led in RBI with 4 and 3, respectively. Edwards pitched a full 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 13. Against Reeds Spring, the game moved quicker, with the Lady Wildcats posting a 9-run second inning. Lowe led in hits with 3, and Bryan and Elly Ramaeker had 2 each. Bryan also led in RBI with 3, and Ramaeker and Mann had 2 each. Edwards threw 3 innings, striking out 5 and allowing no hits. Alyssa Whisenhunt pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and allowing 2 hits. On Monday, Cassville beat Marshfield, 9-1, scoring 2 runs in the first through fourth innings, then tacking on another in the sixth. Edwards led in hits with 3, and Bryan and Macie Walker had 2 each. Burnette and Lowe each had a pair of RBI. Edwards again went 7 innings, allowing 7 hits, no earned runs and striking out 6. The Lady Wildcats played Monett on the road Tuesday, and they return home Thursday to host McDonald County at 4:30 p.m.