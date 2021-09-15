Scoreboard — September 15

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wildcat cross country runners went to Seneca on Thursday, with the girls taking 2nd as a team and the boys 4th. The results are as follows, with the top 25 medaling:. The Cassville softball team (6-4) picked up a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Saturday, plus a third win on Monday. On Saturday, the Lady Wildcats topped Dora, 14-1, and Reeds Spring, 11-0. In the Dora win, runs came 2 each in the first three innings, then 3 in the sixth and 5 in the seventh. Kalee Lowe led with 3 hits, and Ashlynn Bryan, Isabell Edwards, Kenzie Dilbeck and Ryleigh Burnette each has 2 hits. Dilbeck and Edwards led in RBI with 4 and 3, respectively. Edwards pitched a full 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 13. Against Reeds Spring, the game moved quicker, with the Lady Wildcats posting a 9-run second inning. Lowe led in hits with 3, and Bryan and Elly Ramaeker had 2 each. Bryan also led in RBI with 3, and Ramaeker and Mann had 2 each. Edwards threw 3 innings, striking out 5 and allowing no hits. Alyssa Whisenhunt pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and allowing 2 hits. On Monday, Cassville beat Marshfield, 9-1, scoring 2 runs in the first through fourth innings, then tacking on another in the sixth. Edwards led in hits with 3, and Bryan and Macie Walker had 2 each. Burnette and Lowe each had a pair of RBI. Edwards again went 7 innings, allowing 7 hits, no earned runs and striking out 6. The Lady Wildcats played Monett on the road Tuesday, and they return home Thursday to host McDonald County at 4:30 p.m.

timestelegram.com

High school and college sports scoreboard for September 4

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 2, VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL 2. Central Valley Academy defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout to claim the championship Saturday at Sherburne-Earlville’s kickoff tournament after the Tri-Valley League rivals had played to a 2-2 overtime tie. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill had led 2-1 at halftime. Maxwell Hall scored one goal – his fourth in two tournament matches – and was named the tournament’s most valuable player while Central Valley Academy teammates Lucas Rich, Cooper Reed and Canon Moreau were picked for the tournament all-star team.
HERKIMER, NY
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Pirates Sports Scoreboard Update September 13

Girls Soccer Sept 7 - CHS Girls Soccer shut-out Pelican Rapids 7-0 at their September 7 match. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times that goalkeeper Reese Swanson recorded one save and PR had five saves after 12 shots on goal. Cassie Solheim had four goals, two solo and two with assists from Amelia Overgaard and Maddie Harbott; Kailee Magsam (assist from Clara Meyer), Amelia Overgaard, and Ny Nguyen (assist from Overgaard) each had one goal. "The first half we were bunched at first and they clogged the middle, so we adjusted to spread out, pass the ball and make runs, and find the net," said Coach Reese. "In the second half we had controlled space and played the ball on the ground though it was very windy."
CROOKSTON, MN
cassville-democrat.com

‘Cats face ‘Cats on Friday

Cassville aims to get back to .500 after Nevada loss. It has been eight years since the Cassville football team (1-2) had a sub-.500 record going into Week 4 of the season, and the Wildcats are hoping to match that 2013 campaign by righting the ship and producing a winning record, starting with getting back to even on Friday.
FOOTBALL

