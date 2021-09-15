CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMGY Global reveals how the vaccinated and unvaccinated say they will travel heading into the holiday season

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO – MMGY Travel Intelligence, MMGY Global’s research and insights division, has released the findings from the 2021 “Fall Edition” of its Portrait of American Travelers survey fielded in late July. The report highlights continuing strength in traveler sentiment, including high expectations for holiday travel. It also reveals the vast majority of vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are planning trips in the months ahead, but the types of trips they are planning are different.

