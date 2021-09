BARRINGTON, IL – Trondent Development Corp., a leading provider of software, webbased applications and data management services to the global travel industry, announce the new addition to its pre-trip approval suite of products - Authorizer Travel Request. The new platform facilitates the approval of trip requests for travelers who must obtain authorization prior to booking a trip with the TMC or OBT. Authorizer Travel Request offers a structured, documented, and highly efficient process which improves the traveler experience, increases compliance, minimizes traveler and corporate risk, and prevents unnecessary spend. The solution is also well-suited to manage the approval of trips booked on low-cost carriers, hotel, rail, ground transportation, and any other non-GDS, instant-purchase, or NDC bookings.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO