BARCELONA / SYDNEY - Voxel, a leading e-invoicing and B2B payments specialist in the travel industry, has acquired Australian startup Troovo in order to enrich and consolidate its B2B payment solutions. Voxel will integrate Troovo's technology, winner of the 2018 Business Travel Innovator award, into baVel Pay's payment platform. With this acquisition, baVel Pay incorporates two new key functionalities: connectivity with GDSs and a powerful decision engine, developed and patented by Troovo, which aims to optimise the management of electronic means of payment and eliminate all sources of friction in B2B payments derived from the current cumbersome and error-prone manual procedures.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO