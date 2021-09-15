Legacy Hotels & Resorts experience 15% increase in online sales with RateTiger
CAPE TOWN - Legacy Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading hotel chains in South Africa have been leveraging RateTiger by eRevMax for online distribution through dynamic channel management and price intelligence. Ten properties of the group have been using RateTiger and find it to be the perfect 2-way connectivity solution between their property management system and online sales channels to increase online visibility and revenue.www.traveldailynews.com
