Legacy Hotels & Resorts experience 15% increase in online sales with RateTiger

Industrial brands were forced to shift gears quickly when the pandemic pushed B2B buyers from making purchases in-person to predominantly online. E-commerce accelerated during the pandemic, and industrial products were no exception. Beyond the pandemic, however, numerous trends in changing buyer preferences were already underway. According to Gartner's research, B2B buyers spend only 17% of their time meeting with suppliers when considering a purchase. In contrast, buyers spend 27% researching suppliers online to help make their buying decisions. These findings indicate what has been steadily happening for years -- buyers want quick insights when researching industrial products. They want to make their final purchases in the most efficient way possible – online. Yet, industrial brands have been slower to embrace online marketplaces and other forms of e-commerce. These companies need to play catch up and undergo an e-commerce transformation to keep up with the evolving landscape of today’s buyers. To position themselves as a viable competitor, these companies need to be equipped with emerging technology solutions that will reduce time-consuming manual processes and increase profit margins.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO