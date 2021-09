The Card Counter, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, feels like a continuation of the spartan style Schrader developed with First Reformed. But this time there is a laxity in form as well as content. The plot concerns an ex-con professional gambler (Oscar Isaac) named William Tell (real name Tillich, as in the Christian existentialist philosopher) who lives a solitary existence moving from casino to casino. In prison he learned to count cards. Monastically cut off from normal human relationships, he keeps a meticulous journal; the entries are articulated in a somber voiceover narration that removes the wall between character and audience. (“Is it possible to know when one reaches the limit?”) He also has the curious habit of carefully wrapping in linen the furniture of every hotel he inhabits.

GAMBLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO