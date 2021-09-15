CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Stonehill closes $104m. construction loan for Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Stonehill, a commercial real estate direct lender, announced it had closed a $104 million construction loan with TPI Hospitality for a 254-key Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida scheduled to open in early 2023. “Our sponsors benefit from our lending solutions, financial capacity and development expertise,” said Mat Crosswy, Stonehill president and principal. “With funding options from traditional lenders limited for hotel developers, we are pleased to be able to provide capital for a hotel development in a growing market.”

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Related scores $91M construction loan for luxury condo tower in Pompano Beach

Related Group secured a $91.3 million construction loan for Solemar, an oceanfront condo project it broke ground on in May. Records show an affiliate of the Coconut Grove-based developer secured the financing for the Pompano Beach development from Toronto-based CIBC Bank. Related launched sales of the 105-unit, 20-story project at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
TravelDailyNews.com

Courtyard by Marriott Salt River commences multi-million dollar renovation

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. - Officials of The Cornerstone Collective announced the multi-million-dollar renovation of the 158-room Courtyard by Marriott Salt River in Arizona. With a targeted completion date of Fall 2021, the renovation includes many custom elements and enhances brand standards by focusing on the hotel’s location on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Owned by Ba’ag ceksan (Eagle Mark), LLC, the Courtyard is the first Marriott hotel built on tribal land in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
Commercial Observer

Westside Capital Nabs Another Fort Myers High-Rise With $47M Loan

Miami-based private equity firm Westside Capital Group has purchased its second waterfront, residential high-rise in Fort Myers, Fla., in as many weeks, helped by a $47.1 million acquisition loan from Ladder Capital Corp., Commercial Observer has learned. Ladder’s four-year, floating-rate acquisition loan allowed Westside to buy Campo Felice, a 24-story...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
constructforstl.org

Senior Housing Project Scores Construction Loan

From Multi-Housing News: A partnership between Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has secured construction financing for the development of Shelbourne at Chesterfield, a 150-unit senior housing project in Chesterfield, Mo. Greystone worked on behalf of the joint venture to secure the $35.9 million construction loan. The mortgage is funded by a...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
connectcre.com

Merchants Capital Secures Construction Loan for KS Affordable

Merchants Capital secured a $35-million construction loan for Union at the Loop, an affordable, multifamily housing community coming to Lawrence, KS. Carmel, IN-based Merchants Capital also acted as servicer for the $22.25-million Freddie Mac Tax Exempt Loan forward permanent commitment. Union at the Loop, developed by The Annex Group, will...
LAWRENCE, KS
caribjournal.com

Margaritaville St Somewhere Resort Holbox Plans December Debut

Margaritaville’s newest resort brand is making a December debut in the Caribbean. The company will open its new St Somewhere Resort Holbox, set at the edge of the Yucatan peninsula where the Caribbean Sea meets the Gulf of Mexico. The new resort is the product of an alliance between Margaritaville...
LIFESTYLE
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach businesses want to fill job openings

Millions of Americans are losing their unemployment benefits, as two pandemic unemployment programs come to an end. One gave aid to self-employed and gig workers, and the other helped those who have been unemployed more than six months. We spoke to business owners on Fort Myers Beach that hope people...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Loan#Commercial Real Estate#Margaritaville#Tpi
Axios Charlotte

Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte

Crescent Communities, among Charlotte’s best-known developers, and the investment firm Pretium are spending $1 billion building more than 3,000 homes for rent in 14 markets across the Sunbelt, including Charlotte. Details: The properties will include three- and four-bedroom townhomes (from 1,500-2,200 square feet), plus detached single-family houses, Crescent said in a statement last week. They will […] The post Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bahia Bowls opens new location in downtown Fort Myers

Van Hatziyianis spent 25 years working on Wall Street as an investment banker. In 2017, he began looking for something new. He found it in Bahia Bowls. On Friday, Bahia Bowls celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, downtown Fort Myers at 2272 First St. The health-food dining concept took first took shape in Estero at Shoppes at Grande Oak, the Publix-anchored shopping center near Miromar Outlets. Since then, a corporate location was added to Midpoint Plaza off Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral and a franchise in the Promenade at Naples Centre in North Naples. A Bahia Bowls franchisee also plans to open another location in October at The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. Bowls, smoothies, salads and wraps comprise the bulk of the menu.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
portcitydaily.com

Carolina Beach closes parking lot to begin construction on Hamlet Ocean Rescue and Restroom Project

CAROLINA BEACH — Starting Monday, Sept. 13, the beach access and parking lot at Hamlet Avenue in Carolina Beach will close for demolition. Thereafter, the Town of Carolina Beach will begin construction on the Hamlet Ocean Rescue and Restroom Project, first slated to begin in 2019. The project entails a new 4,500 square foot building that will house an office, locker rooms, storage, as well as public restrooms and outdoor showers.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
MOJEH

#StylishStaycays: Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Just a two-hour drive from Dubai, get away from it all at the latest Address Hotels & Resorts outpost, hidden away in magical Fujairah. This is the year of the staycation, and there’s a new coastal getaway that needs to be top of your list. Nestled where the majestic Hajar Mountains meet the serene Fujairah coastline, the Address Beach Resort Fujairah follows hot in the footsteps of the acclaimed hotel brand’s Dubai Marina post, sprawled over 578,000 square feet and complete with 196 guest rooms and suites.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

As wave of business reopen nationally, new Holiday Inn opens in Erie

This week Hawkeye Hotels further expanded into the Northeast region with the opening of the new Holiday Inn Erie, located south of downtown Erie. This is the company’s second property in Pennsylvania. “As we open Holiday Inn Erie, we honor the hard work of our team over many months -...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota welcomes new General Manager: Rajesh Khubchandani

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, a luxury landmark located on Florida's central Gulf coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) Khubchandani as the resort’s General Manager. Khubchandani will oversee all resort, residence, beach club, and golf club operations, while reinforcing the beloved traditions most emblematic to the iconic property celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
TENNIS
matadornetwork.com

Hikes and bikes: 6 great trails on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn that there are incredible beaches on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel — the pristine sand is right in the name, after all. But what about the trails of Fort Myers and Sanibel? What about the mangroves and salt flats of Fort Myers and Sanibel? The wetlands, boardwalks, manatee hangouts, and spoonbill hotspots of Fort Myers and Sanibel?
FORT MYERS, FL
eyeonhousing.org

Residential Construction Loan Growth

The second quarter of 2021 marked the second consecutive quarter of loan growth for residential construction loans. These gains have lifted the year-over-year growth rate, marking an expansion of outstanding loans for home builders. The volume of 1-4 unit residential construction loans made by FDIC-insured institutions increased by 4.9% during...
REAL ESTATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers wants to reacquire City of Palms Park before demolition

The City of Fort Myers wants to save City of Palms Park from demolition in the midtown section of the city. The ballpark is currently owned by Lee County. Tuesday night, Fort Myers City Council voted for the park to be transferred back to the city and keep baseball at the stadium for now.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy