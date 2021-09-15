Stonehill closes $104m. construction loan for Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach

Van Hatziyianis spent 25 years working on Wall Street as an investment banker. In 2017, he began looking for something new. He found it in Bahia Bowls. On Friday, Bahia Bowls celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, downtown Fort Myers at 2272 First St. The health-food dining concept took first took shape in Estero at Shoppes at Grande Oak, the Publix-anchored shopping center near Miromar Outlets. Since then, a corporate location was added to Midpoint Plaza off Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral and a franchise in the Promenade at Naples Centre in North Naples. A Bahia Bowls franchisee also plans to open another location in October at The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. Bowls, smoothies, salads and wraps comprise the bulk of the menu.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO