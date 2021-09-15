Stonehill closes $104m. construction loan for Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach
Stonehill, a commercial real estate direct lender, announced it had closed a $104 million construction loan with TPI Hospitality for a 254-key Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida scheduled to open in early 2023. “Our sponsors benefit from our lending solutions, financial capacity and development expertise,” said Mat Crosswy, Stonehill president and principal. “With funding options from traditional lenders limited for hotel developers, we are pleased to be able to provide capital for a hotel development in a growing market.”www.traveldailynews.com
