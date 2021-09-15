CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Public University System and Policy Studies Organization to Host Second Annual Space Education and Strategic Applications Conference on Septe

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

In an effort to bring together leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from all areas of the space community, American Public University System (APUS) and the Policy Studies Organization (PSO) are hosting the second annual Space Education and Strategic Applications (SESA) Conference on September 23 and September 24. The virtual event – titled “SESA: Focusing the Telescope” – features numerous keynote sessions, presentations, workshops, and roundtables focusing on the latest in space exploration, education, and entrepreneurship.

www.spaceref.com

