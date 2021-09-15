Space Foundation COO Presented with Global AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award for Gender and Diversity Advocacy

The near future will see a multitude of lunar missions through the efforts of both space agencies and commercial stakeholders'. However, the current lack of coordination mechanisms for lunar activities challenges future missions and it could lead to unintentional harmful interference, especially in light of the increased global interest in specific areas like the lunar South Pole. The need to preserve the peaceful uses of space and the desire to begin a new era of sustainable space exploration urges the consideration of approaches that promote future lunar sustainability or recommended practices for upcoming lunar activities.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO