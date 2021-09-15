Space Foundation COO Presented with Global AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award for Gender and Diversity Advocacy
Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, today announced that the organization’s COO, Shelli Brunswick, has been awarded the AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award by the AeroTime international aviation news outlet’s global executive. The presentation of this award comes as AeroTime marks the six-month milestone of its Women in Aviation campaign.www.spaceref.com
