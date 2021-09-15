CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

With the 10th OneWeb launch RUAG Space placed more than 1000 satellites

 5 days ago

With the separation of the latest 34 OneWeb satellites RUAG Space successfully placed more than 1031satellites in space. On Tuesday, September 14, another 34 OneWeb internet satellites have been separated from the Soyuz launch vehicle and placed in orbit with a dispenser from RUAG Space. With this, the Swiss-based space supplier has successfully placed 1031 satellites in orbit, exceeding the landmark of 1000 satellite separations. “When it comes to satellite separations we are leading the market for commercial launch vehicles. Successfully deploying more than 1000 satellites in orbit underlines our leading position in this field and especially in the fast-growing New Space and constellation market,” says Holger Wentscher, Vice President Program Launchers at RUAG Space. We can offer a 100% success rate and are able to meet customer expectations in the extreme environment of space.

