CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Goals and Highlights: Brugge 1-1 PSG in Champions League 2021

By Lorena Solórzano
vavel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's a team that plays well" Pochettino was on hand to speak to the media ahead of the start of the competition for the Parisian side: "It's a team that plays well, that has dominated the Belgian championship in recent years. They are a physical team, they play attractive soccer and they can change their system, like in the last few games where they went from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3. They can vary their game, we know that in the Champions League they are the best teams in Europe. We have to have respect for them and put all the necessary ingredients to win this match. "

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Draxler
CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates from PSG as Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all start for first time

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 continues on Wednesday on Paramount+ just a day after we saw some big teams thrive, some big surprises and an American hero take center stage. Wednesday's slate features multiple title contenders, but the main event is probably PSG's trip to Brugge which features our first glimpse of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sharing the pitch. Meanwhile, Liverpool bring back 2005 vibes when they host AC Milan, and Real Madrid visit Inter Milan, among others matchups. And in the early window, kicking off at 12:45 ET Erling Haaland has led Borussia Dortmund to a two goal lead against Besiktas.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi STARTS his first PSG match in Champions League group tie at Club Brugges alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as world of football sees all-star front three for the first time

Lionel Messi will start his first ever Paris Saint-Germain match this evening after the Argentine was named in an all-star front three with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The former Barcelona captain moved to the French capital last month but has been limited to just 24 minutes of action in a PSG shirt since he made his high-profile free transfer.
SOCCER
90min.com

Club Brugge 1-1 PSG: Player ratings as Parisians underwhelm in Belgium

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw away at Club Brugge on Wednesday night, as the Parisians' Champions League campaign got off to a disappointing start. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe started alongside each other for the first time since the former's shock summer arrival, and although there were moments of promise between the trio, they failed to consistently break their opponents down.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Club Brugge#Champions League 2021#Parisian#Belgian#The Champions League#Rits#French#Univision#Paramount#The Jupilier League#Vavel Com#Psg Live Updates
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino insists his all-star £361MILLION frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar was NOT to blame for PSG's disappointing draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his stellar front three were not to blame for Paris Saint-Germain's disappointing draw in their Champions League opener against Club Brugge. Philippe Clement's unheralded Belgian side held one of the competition favourites to a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday evening despite PSG lining up with all-star, £361million trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front.
SOCCER
vavel.com

PSG vs Lyon LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)

PSG - leader, 18 points. 65' Neymar takes the penalty with his traditional class. The Brazilian pushes the goalkeeper aside and hits it into the left side of Anthony Lopes, who falls to the opposite corner. All equal at the Parc des Princes. 4:00 PMan hour ago. GOAL! LYON!. 53'...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday’s late 2-1 victory over Lyon. Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Report: Chelsea Blocked PSG & Spurs' Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year but it has been revealed the club's board blocked the transfer, according to reports. Rudiger was then under the management of Frank Lampard and was an outcast in the Chelsea side. His future became extremely uncertain and links surfaced to leaving the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.West Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs score controversial late own goal as they come from behind to beat Steph Houghton and Co to cap miserable week for the hosts after their Champions League elimination

For the second week running, the lack of VAR in the women’s game will dominate reaction to the Women’s Super League action. Tottenham’s shock 2-1 victory over Manchester City was mired in controversy. How did the officials not see that the ball hit Rosella Ayane’s hand before deflecting off Steph Houghton and Karima Taieb into the net?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy