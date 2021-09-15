UMass Dartmouth’s CVPA Star Store at 20 years has a legacy to build upon

NEW BEDFORD, MA - The University of Massachusetts College of Visual and Performing Arts Star Store campus occupies a treasured space in the City of New Bedford. For many decades Star Store defined downtown shopping and wove itself into the fabric of this community. Yet twenty years ago this month, the physical structure at 715 Purchase Street assumed a new role. One of more profound consequence to the city and region. In 2001, the vacant former Star Store was transformed into the urban satellite campus of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts, thereafter beloved anew as CVPA Star Store.