CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

UMass Dartmouth’s CVPA Star Store at 20 years has a legacy to build upon

theweektoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD, MA - The University of Massachusetts College of Visual and Performing Arts Star Store campus occupies a treasured space in the City of New Bedford. For many decades Star Store defined downtown shopping and wove itself into the fabric of this community. Yet twenty years ago this month, the physical structure at 715 Purchase Street assumed a new role. One of more profound consequence to the city and region. In 2001, the vacant former Star Store was transformed into the urban satellite campus of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts, thereafter beloved anew as CVPA Star Store.

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Education
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Umass Dartmouth#School Of Visual Arts#Cvpa Star Store 2 0#Dcamm#Commonwealth#Star Store#Aha#Smu

Comments / 0

Community Policy