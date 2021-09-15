CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: North Etiwanda Preserve has Reopened

 5 days ago
UPDATE. The North Etiwanda Preserve has reopened. The reopening was effective Monday, September 13, 2021.

Due to dangerous fire weather conditions and the #SouthFire currently burning in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department have ordered a joint closure of the North Etiwanda Preserve.

The closure is effective from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 until further notice.

The closure is supported by San Bernardino County Special Districts, the agency that manages the North Etiwanda Preserve. The closure is necessary to provide for public safety and to prevent the ignition of a wildfire that can damage or destroy the natural resources of the region and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve.

