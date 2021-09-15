School Board discusses public participation at meetings
On September 14, the MCCSC School Board hosted a special meeting to discuss the topic of public participation at board meetings. In most public forums, members of the community can comment on and ask any questions that they feel are important. Currently, this is still the policy of the MCCSC board meetings, but there is a possibility that rules will be implemented to control the topics of discussion during public comment.www.bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org
