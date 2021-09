CODE HOME RULE BILL NO. 3-21 ...

A PUBLIC LOCAL LAW TO AUTHORIZE AND EMPOWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF ALLEGANY COUNTY, FROM TIME TO TIME, TO BORROW NOT MORE THAN TWENTY-FOUR MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($24,700,000), OR SUCH LESSER AMOUNT AS MAY BE AUTHORIZED BY SUBSEQUENT RESOLUTION OR RESOLUTIONS OF THE COUNTY, FOR THE PUBLIC PURPOSES OF FINANCING OR REFINANCING ALL OR A PORTION OF THE COSTS OF, IN EACH CASE, THE ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION, TOGETHER WITH ASSOCIATED COSTS, OF: (I) BEDFORD ROAD AREA WATER EXTENSION - PHASE 1, (II) BRANT ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT, (III) BIERS LANE SEWER WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADES, (IV) BEDFORD RD SEWER IMPROVEMENTS, (V) BRADDOCK & JENNINGS RUN SEWAGE CONVEYANCE IMPROVEMENTS, (VII) DEHAVEN/MASON ROAD WATER LINE CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION, (VIII) BOWLING GREEN WATER CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS AND INSTALLATION, (IX) CRESAPTOWN WATER CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS AND INSTALLATION, (X) IMPROVEMENTS TO THE NORTH BRANCH WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT, (XI) IMPROVEMENTS TO THE FLINTSTONE WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT, (XII) IMPROVEMENTS TO THE OLDTOWN WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT AND (XIII) RIVERSIDE INDUSTRIAL PARK EXPANSIONS ON KELLY ROAD FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, AND TO EVIDENCE SUCH BORROWING BY THE ISSUANCE AND SALE, UPON ITS FULL FAITH AND CREDIT, OF ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND OR BONDS, IN LIKE PAR AMOUNT; EMPOWERING AND DIRECTING THE COUNTY TO ADOPT A RESOLUTION OR RESOLUTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 19-504(d) OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ARTICLE OF THE ANNOTATED CODE OF MARYLAND PRIOR TO ISSUING ALL OR ANY PART OF SUCH BOND OR BONDS; EMPOWERING AND DIRECTING THE COUNTY TO LEVY AD VALOREM TAXES IN RATE AND AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO PROVIDE FUNDS FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE MATURING PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BOND OR BONDS AS AND WHEN ANY OTHER REVENUES PROVIDED FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF ARE OR WILL BE INSUFFICIENT FOR SUCH PURPOSES, AND PLEDGING THE COUNTY’S FULL FAITH AND CREDIT AND UNLIMITED TAXING POWER; EXEMPTING THE BONDS FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SECTIONS 19-205 AND 19-206, INCLUSIVE, OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ARTICLE OF THE ANNOTATED CODE OF MARYLAND; AND RELATING GENERALLY TO THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF SUCH BOND OR BONDS.