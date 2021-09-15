CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Public safety in businesses, schools considered at Wilbraham Select Board meeting

thereminder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILBRAHAM – The owner of the US Tae Kwon Do Center, Kyung Won Kim, was called before the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen after at least one event was hosted at the studio without proper permitting. The gathering at the 28 Stony Hill Rd. facility, which involved alcohol, led to complaints from neighbors and a police officer not being allowed entrance when responding to the call. Another such gathering had been advertised prior to the meeting.

