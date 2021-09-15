CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Spotlight On Advertiser: Golf Cars of Arizona Improves Dealerships and Manufactures its own Golf Car Brand

quailcreekcrossing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen searching for a new vehicle, visiting a professional dealership as opposed to a car lot gives a level of comfort that the products and services offered are going to be top-notch. Purchasing a new golf car is no exception. Golf Cars of Arizona owner Dareck Makowski is moving his company more toward the vision of a dealership. Makowski bought Golf Cars of Arizona, a well-established Tucson business, in April 2012. Since then, he has expanded and improved his stores. There are now three locations in the Tucson metro area—including Catalina and Green Valley. Along with the many renovations and improvements in services and products, Golf Cars of Arizona became a Club Car Elite Dealer in 2017 and 2019 and received the 2020 Black and Gold Award for exceptional industry contributions. They also won the Tucson Consumer Choice Award three times. Not bad for a man who sold a successful HVAC business in Canada in 2011 to relocate to Tucson. Makowski is a man of vision when it comes to growing his business.

quailcreekcrossing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catalina, AZ
City
Green Valley, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#New Cars#Club Car Elite Dealer

Comments / 0

Community Policy