In response to the economic hardship created by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government suspended payments and interest on student loans starting in March 2020. Now that vaccine distribution in the U.S. is widespread and businesses have been reopening, many have wondered just how long the student loan forgiveness program would continue. The Biden administration answered that question in August 2021, announcing a final extension of the student loan pause. Here are the details about what this means for those with student loans.

COLLEGES ・ 18 DAYS AGO