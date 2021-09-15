Submit Press Release Phi Kappa Phi Accepting Applications for $100,000 Excellence in Innovation Award

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Delta Chapter recently hosted a Sisterhood retreat in the Fellowship Hall of Historic Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Using the theme, ‘Strengthening the Links of Sisterhood by Connecting Our Minds and Hearts,’ the planning committee facilitated activities that allowed members to reconnect, to get to know former and newly inducted members, fellowship with each other, and plan for the 2021-22 sororal year. Members joined virtually as well as in person, where all participated in interactive, thought provoking and engaging activities. In addition to the activities, the chapter held a special recognition, and a moment of silence was given to pay tribute to the late Chapter President, Betty LeRoy. After many years of dedication to the National Sorority and the Delta Delta Chapter, Mrs. LeRoy passed on July 8, 2021. She was loyal to her chapter, her community, and the education profession. The day of sisterhood bonding ended with gifts of gratitude for the new Chapter President, member Maria Pearson-Cole, who graciously took the lead to serve as President after the untimely death of Mrs. LeRoy. To thank Mrs. Cole for her willingness to serve, chapter members presented her with a Sisterhood Pamper Pack and a financial token of their gratitude. As a professional organization of well-trained and effective educators in all components of the learning spectrum, the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. is dedicated to training youth and adults to develop and enhance those skills, abilities, attitudes and ethics that will prepare them to function successfully in a democratic society. Education is the vehicle by which they can pursue their dreams, discover new vistas, seek self-actualization and achieve extraordinary accomplishments. Shown are the sorors enjoying the day of re-connecting.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO