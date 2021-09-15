CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duanesburg, NY

Kristine A. Smith

Leader-Herald
 5 days ago

Kristine A. “Kris” Smith of Duanesburg, NY and Ocala, FL died on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 following a long illness. She was 69 years old. The daughter of Dr. Arthur K. Brelia and the late Agnes Brelia, Kris grew up in Gloversville, NY and graduated from Bishop Burke High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, love of her life, and husband of 52 years, Robert D. Smith, who survives. Kris is also survived by her daughter, Kelly (Michael) Sturman of Oldwick, NJ, as well as five grandchildren–Caleb, Amelia, Samantha, David Yu “YuYu” and Mark Sturman; her sister, Karen (Richard) Corcoran and sister-in-law, Judith Smith (Diran) Zaghigian who were also were close to her heart, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Keith A. Brelia.

www.leaderherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Ocala, FL
Obituaries
Gloversville, NY
Obituaries
City
Duanesburg, NY
City
Ocala, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Patrick

Comments / 0

Community Policy