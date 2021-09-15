Kristine A. Smith

Kristine A. “Kris” Smith of Duanesburg, NY and Ocala, FL died on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 following a long illness. She was 69 years old. The daughter of Dr. Arthur K. Brelia and the late Agnes Brelia, Kris grew up in Gloversville, NY and graduated from Bishop Burke High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, love of her life, and husband of 52 years, Robert D. Smith, who survives. Kris is also survived by her daughter, Kelly (Michael) Sturman of Oldwick, NJ, as well as five grandchildren–Caleb, Amelia, Samantha, David Yu “YuYu” and Mark Sturman; her sister, Karen (Richard) Corcoran and sister-in-law, Judith Smith (Diran) Zaghigian who were also were close to her heart, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Keith A. Brelia.