From the United Way of Central Kansas... In celebration of Oktoberfest, we will be hosting our 1st Beef 'N Brew Event on Oct. 3. This will be a casual, catered event with samples of locally brewed beer and a sampling of various beef cuts and preparations. The game will be on, drinks will be poured, and food will be served-all alongside good company while supporting United Way of Central Kansas.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO