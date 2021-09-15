Michael J. Masaitis, “Mickey”, age 64, of Gloversville, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville, with his daughter at his side. He was born June 2, 1957 in Amsterdam, the son of the late Alex and Vera Tambasco Masaitis. He was a 1976 graduate of Gloversville High School and later worked in designing and implementing process controls and also did electrical maintenance at Beech-Nut/Life Savers in Canajoharie for many years as well as several other local companies. He was a phenomenal artist/painter and an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being in the woods hunting and fishing.