CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloversville, NY

Michael J. Masaitis

Leader-Herald
 5 days ago

Michael J. Masaitis, “Mickey”, age 64, of Gloversville, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville, with his daughter at his side. He was born June 2, 1957 in Amsterdam, the son of the late Alex and Vera Tambasco Masaitis. He was a 1976 graduate of Gloversville High School and later worked in designing and implementing process controls and also did electrical maintenance at Beech-Nut/Life Savers in Canajoharie for many years as well as several other local companies. He was a phenomenal artist/painter and an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being in the woods hunting and fishing.

www.leaderherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Obituaries
City
Memphis, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Obituaries
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Canajoharie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Alex And#Mickey#Nathan Littauer Hospital#Gloversville High School#Beech Nut Life Savers

Comments / 0

Community Policy