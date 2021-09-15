CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Australian bush fires belched out immense quantity of carbon

By Smriti Mallapaty, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019–20 wildfires generated 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide — but a lot of that might have been mopped up by phytoplankton in the ocean. You have full access to this article via your institution. The extreme bush fires that blazed across southeastern Australia in late 2019 and early...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
californiaagnet.com

What Effects do Forest Fires have on the Storage of Carbon?

The other day I was enjoying a nice breakfast, when I saw a man sitting next to me with his bicycle. Of course, my wife started talking with him! It turns out that he is a professor from Columbia, NY who, as far as I could understood, teaches something related to climate change. I couldn’t help asking him, do we still have time to fix the global warming problem and mitigate climate change? His tone of voice changed and his gazed off and said, “Save yourself, there is nothing we can do about it.” Still, a week after that conversation I am thinking about his comment! I consider myself an optimist, but it worries me when I see what is happening with the fires on the West Coast, and recently the floods in Belgium, Germany, and other places.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Vast CO release from Australian fires in 2019–2020 constrained by satellite

Southeast Australia experienced intensive and geographically extensive wildfires during the 2019–2020 summer season1,2. The fires released substantial amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere3. However, existing emission estimates based on fire inventories are uncertain4, and vary by up to a factor of four for this event. Here we constrain emission estimates with the help of satellite observations of carbon monoxide5, an analytical Bayesian inversion6 and observed ratios between emitted carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide7. We estimate emissions of carbon dioxide to be 715 teragrams (range 517–867) from November 2019 to January 2020. This is more than twice the estimate derived by five different fire inventories8,9,10,11,12, and broadly consistent with estimates based on a bottom-up bootstrap analysis of this fire episode13. Although fires occur regularly in the savannas in northern Australia, the recent episodes were extremely large in scale and intensity, burning unusually large areas of eucalyptus forest in the southeast13. The fires were driven partly by climate change14,15, making better-constrained emission estimates particularly important. This is because the build-up of atmospheric carbon dioxide may become increasingly dependent on fire-driven climate–carbon feedbacks, as highlighted by this event16.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Australian fires boosted CO2—but also carbon-capturing algae: studies

Devastating Australian wildfires released twice as much climate-warming C02 than previously thought—but also triggered vast algae blooms thousands of miles away that may have soaked up significant extra carbon, according to studies published Wednesday. Severe summer heat and drought helped spark the fires from late 2019 to early 2020 that...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Australian funder backflips on controversial preprint ban

Scientists welcome the move, but say the funder should have gone further by also reconsidering grant applications previously ruled ineligible. You have full access to this article via your institution. Australia’s major research funding body has backtracked on a rule that banned the mention of preprints in grant applications, under...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Western United States#Australian#Nature#The Free University#Tropomi#Hobart
scitechdaily.com

Australian Wildfires Triggered Massive Algal Blooms in Southern Ocean – Raises New Questions About Oceanic Carbon Uptake

Boom in carbon-sequestering phytoplankton raises new questions about oceanic carbon uptake and productivity. Clouds of smoke and ash from wildfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020 triggered widespread algal blooms in the Southern Ocean thousands of miles downwind to the east, a new Duke University-led study by an international team of scientists finds.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Iceland rolls out devices to help capture and bury carbon dioxide

Iceland is famous for its stunning natural beauty, but it’s the devices that resemble giant air conditioners that are making history as the world’s first large-scale attempt to directly capture carbon dioxide and bury it underground. The Swiss company Climeworks started operating 96 fans powered by a nearby geothermal plant...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as his family and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Netherlands
Country
Australia
Futurity

Magma discovery points to potential eruption warning

Lava samples have revealed a new truth about the geological make-up of the Earth’s crust and could have implications for volcanic eruption early warning systems, according to a new study. It was previously understood that cooled lava from so-called “hot spot” volcanoes was “pristine” magma from the melting mantle, tens...
EARTH SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy