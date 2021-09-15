CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 2021 PCQC Photo Contest: Trees

Cover picture for the articleThe Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) July photo contest focused on trees. Eligible photos were taken within the last three years with only minimal post-processing allowed. Tom Cadwalader took first place with The Day was a Blur. Tom shared this story. “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. I have tried this technique a few times and have had very limited success. The idea is that if you have a camera fitted with a zoom lens and change the zoom setting quickly while the shutter is open, you can get an abstract rendition of the scene. In this case, we were cooking a shore lunch while fishing at a fly-in lodge in Northern Ontario, Canada. While our lunch was cooking, I was getting images of a nearby pair of islands. For this image, I was in the process of re-composing a shot, changing the zoom and moving the camera, all the while with my finger on the shutter release, when the quick movement must have caused more pressure on the shutter release and the camera fired…capturing this image. As soon as I downloaded the images, I knew I had a keeper.” Tom used an Olympus E-M1MarkII, f/8, 1/320 second, focal length of 12.0 mm, ISO 200.

