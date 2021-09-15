Register for behavioral, social emotional health conference
Registration is under way for the Iowa BEST: Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma-Informed Health in Schools summit to be held Nov. 2-3 in Des Moines. The summit is designed to highlight our collective need to bolster support and care across our educational system, and to build our shared capacity to get there. Attend to receive valuable information, resources and practical solutions around social-emotional-behavioral health.educateiowa.gov
