GradGuard Launches New Website as College Risks Rise and Adoption of its Innovative Student Programs Soars

Improvements to member experience, performance, and brand identity enable college students and their families to protect their investment from the risks of college life. Phoenix, AZ (September 15, 2021): GradGuard, one of the largest providers of student insurance programs in the country, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, gradguard.com. The new website, which is ADA and PCI compliant, comes as nearly 20 million college students and their families make one of the largest investments in their lives.