CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

A spotlight on seafood for global human nutrition

By Lotte Lauritzen, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat role might seafood have in boosting human health in diets of the future? A modelling study that assesses how a rise in seafood intake by 2030 might affect human populations worldwide offers a way to begin to answer this. Lotte Lauritzen ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7184-5949 0. Lotte Lauritzen is in the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Mountain Express

Nutrition mission

Normally I look forward to autumn: kids back to school and still warm enough to camp on weekends. But this year, fall’s flow is erratic with COVID testing, worrying whether kiddos’ runny noses are “just colds,” second-guessing (ourselves or others) despite protocols, precautions, available data…How do we cope?. One reliable...
HEALTH
TheHorse.com

Nutrition Loss in Stored Hay

Q: I understand that as hay ages it loses vitamin A and E. Since my horses are eating hay harvested last June and currently have no access to pasture, is this something I should be concerned about?. A: While the protein, energy, and mineral content of hay stays pretty much...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Journal

Shaking up nutrition

The world is constantly searching for healthier options that also feel indulgent. This may seem like a pipe dream, but at Explore Nutrition in Fredericktown, owner Hannah Browers has made it a reality. "Explore Nutrition is a health-based nutrition shop where we offer protein meal replacement shakes, energy boosted teas,...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Nature.com

Global relationships between crop diversity and nutritional stability

Nutritional stability – a food system’s capacity to provide sufficient nutrients despite disturbance – is an important, yet challenging to measure outcome of diversified agriculture. Using 55 years of data across 184 countries, we assemble 22,000 bipartite crop-nutrient networks to quantify nutritional stability by simulating crop and nutrient loss in a country, and assess its relationship to crop diversity across regions, over time and between imports versus in country production. We find a positive, saturating relationship between crop diversity and nutritional stability across countries, but also show that over time nutritional stability remained stagnant or decreased in all regions except Asia. These results are attributable to diminishing returns on crop diversity, with recent gains in crop diversity among crops with fewer nutrients, or with nutrients already in a country’s food system. Finally, imports are positively associated with crop diversity and nutritional stability, indicating that many countries’ nutritional stability is market exposed.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Systems#University Of Copenhagen#Frederiksberg C#Fao#Ifad#Unicef#Wfp Who#Improved Nutrition#Djuricic I Calder#P C Nutrients
fitnessista.com

Precision Nutrition ProCoach Review

Sharing my thoughts and review of Precision Nutrition’s ProCoach nutrition coaching software and upcoming nutrition coaching plans. Heads up: I was given complimentary access to ProCoach for 90 days, but all thoughts are my own. Hi friends! Happy Wednesday! What do you have going on today? I’m teaching a class...
TECHNOLOGY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Milk Specialties Global continues to expand in performance nutrition, food protein markets

Growing up on a dairy farm near Pearl Lake in Minnesota, David Lenzmeier wondered what happened after the truck picked up the milk and drove away. That question fueled Lenzmeier's career in the dairy protein and nutritional ingredients industry. As chief executive of Eden Prairie-based Milk Specialties Global, Lenzmeier has a lot of answers about what happens after the milk truck leaves.
INDUSTRY
riverbender.com

Nutrition 101: Diet Culture

PRINCETON - The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns in the U.S. and people all across the country stayed cooped up at home. According to a study by the American Psychology Association (APA), 61% of Americans experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. This has resulted in a plethora of diet trends as people try to get their “pre-pandemic bodies” back. These include some fad diets such as juice cleanses, liquid diets, and the ever-so-popular ketogenic or “keto” diet.
PRINCETON, IL
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy