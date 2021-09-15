CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

BookTrib's Bites: Great Plots, Characters, History and Adventure

thebridgenewspaper.com
 5 days ago

With the court date set for her divorce and the future she'd planned with a younger man presumably kaput, Kassie O'Callaghan shifts attention to reviving her stalled marketing career. But that goal gets complicated when she unexpectedly rendezvous with her former lover in Paris. After a chance meeting with a colleague and a stroll along Pont Neuf, Kassie receives two compelling proposals. Can she possibly accept them both?

www.thebridgenewspaper.com

bohemian.com

The Great Escape: Feeding the soul when reality bites

I like to spend time in the cemetery because I feel like the dead are the only people who understand me. My soul belongs to the 1890s, to Parisian parlors where decadent dandies and femmes fatales get stoned on absinthe. In my 20s I hermetically sealed myself in this world, and ingested enough books, period films and paintings for it to run on auto-pilot in my imagination like a steampunk aero-plane soaring on the wings of fancy.
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Historical Fiction, Mindfulness, Mystery and Coming of Age

A young woman pays a devastating price for freedom in this heartrending and breathtaking novel of the nineteenth-century South. Born into slavery, Dahlia never knew her mother. When Dahlia's father takes her to work in his plantation as a servant, she leaves behind her best friend, Bo, and lives in a world between black and white.
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' imagines the adventurous life of a literary great

- - - The American critic Malcolm Cowley summed up the German writer Thomas Mann's fiction as "intricate formal structure" taken to its limit. Mann himself, who won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1929, called his craftsmanship "thoroughgoing." He packed so much physical detail and psychological acuity into his novels that some readers shy away from such strapping productions as "Buddenbrooks," "The Magic Mountain" and "Doctor Faustus," let alone the four-volume "Joseph and His Brothers."
ComicBook

Major Dungeons & Dragons Character Confirmed for Upcoming Adventure

A major Dungeons & Dragons character seems set to return in the game's next adventure, which comes out in just a few weeks. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will publish The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length D&D campaign set in the Feywild. We know that the adventure involves freeing the realm of Prismeer (a Domain of Delight found in the Feywild) from the influence of the Hourglass Coven, a circle of hags. However, a new premium miniatures listing teases the involvement of another major D&D character who could be manipulating events from behind the scenes.
Pantagraph

Bar of the Week: Merna Tap filled with history, character

NORMAL — Merna Tap, a full-service bar at 15989 N. 2300 East Road in Normal, is this week's pick for Bar of the Week. Merna Tap is owned by Katie Shott, who bought the bar in October 2019. Shott, originally from Normal, lived in Arizona for 12 years, but has been back in the area for about five years now. The bar was previously owned by Larry Kelly and has been around for a long time, but no one knows exactly how long it has been around.
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Adam Sandler?

Adam Sandler, 55, is one of the most bankable entertainers around. His "Saturday Night Live" skits are still favorites on YouTube, and his first starring role in film, 1995's "Billy Madison," is...
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
