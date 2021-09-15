CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harness the world’s aquatic ‘blue’ food systems to help end hunger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquatic foods have been neglected by researchers and policymakers. It’s time to recognize them. You have full access to this article via your institution. Next week, world leaders will gather for the United Nations Food Systems Summit. The event will be hosted by UN secretary-general António Guterres, with the aim of giving a much-needed boost to efforts to get the agency’s flagship Sustainable Development Goals back on track.

