Re “Businesses need stability to grow” (Sept. 12):. Ms. Salinas is thinking of the need for stability in the economy to give businesses the vision to move forward. True. Do you mean like the whipsaw of rules for the restaurants in California that caused hundreds of them to go out of business? Do you mean the seemingly endless changes in mask wearing? The constant caving to the teacher’s union edicts? You use the word “interregnum” to make us think that the interim between governors would be a disaster for businesses. No it wouldn’t. They would probably be glad that there would be a period of time where your buddy wouldn’t be making any changes to anything. Stability would reign. What a concept. Sorry Salinas, maybe you see Larry Elder as someone you can’t influence so you are uneasy about him?

