5 Graduates Will Have Charges Dismissed Through Drug Treatment Court
Five individuals battling drug addiction voluntarily chose a path to recovery after being charged with drug-related crimes or violations of probation/parole. Three men and two women graduated Tuesday from Drug Treatment Court, earning certificates from President Judge David Ashworth and dismissals of their criminal charges at Lancaster County Courthouse. The graduates have the opportunity to have their charges expunged if they complete an aftercare program following graduation.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
