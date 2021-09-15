CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken cracks up at hearing over GOP senator's conspiracy theory

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN's Chris Cuomo debunks a right-wing conspiracy theory suggesting someone in the White House has a "mute button" for President Joe Biden.

