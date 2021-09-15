CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a 15.6-inch HP laptop with a 1080p screen for just $300

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a new laptop for school, or just to track your fantasy football team from the couch, Walmart has a deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a 15.6-inch 1080p HP laptop with a Ryzen 3 processor for $300. That’s an excellent deal and $50 off the MSRP.

