CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Structure-based classification predicts drug response in EGFR-mutant NSCLC

By Jacqulyne P. Robichaux
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations typically occur in exons 18–21 and are established driver mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)1,2,3. Targeted therapies are approved for patients with ‘classical’ mutations and a small number of other mutations4,5,6. However, effective therapies have not been identified for additional EGFR mutations. Furthermore, the frequency and effects of atypical EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity are unknown1,3,7,8,9,10. Here we characterize the mutational landscape in 16,715 patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC, and establish the structure–function relationship of EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity. We found that EGFR mutations can be separated into four distinct subgroups on the basis of sensitivity and structural changes that retrospectively predict patient outcomes following treatment with EGFR inhibitors better than traditional exon-based groups. Together, these data delineate a structure-based approach for defining functional groups of EGFR mutations that can effectively guide treatment and clinical trial choices for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC and suggest that a structure–function-based approach may improve the prediction of drug sensitivity to targeted therapies in oncogenes with diverse mutations.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Mobocertinib Improves PROs in Previously Treated EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC

In a phase 1/2 trial, the selective targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations with mobocertinib in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer resulted in superior patient-reported outcomes. Patients treated with mobocertinib (formerly TAK-788) for previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations...
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular classification of follicular thyroid carcinoma based on TERT promoter mutations

Follicular thyroid carcinoma (FTC) has different clinicopathological characteristics than papillary thyroid carcinoma. However, there are no independent systems to predict cancer-specific survival (CSS) in FTC. Telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) promoter mutations are associated with tumor aggressiveness. Thus, it could be a potential prognostic marker. The aim of this study was to refine the CSS risk prediction using TERT promoter mutations in combination with the fourth edition of World Health Organization (WHO 2017) morphological classification. We investigated 77 FTC patients between August 1995 and November 2020. Cox regression was used to calculate hazard ratios to derive alternative groups. Disease-free survival (DFS) and CSS predictability were compared using Proportion of variation explained (PVE) and C-index. CSS was significantly different in encapsulated angioinvasive (EA)-FTC patients stratified by TERT promoter mutations [wild-type (WT-TERT) vs. mutant (M-TERT); P < 0.001] but not in minimally invasive (MI)-FTC and widely invasive (WI)-FTC patients (P = 0.691 and 0.176, respectively). We defined alternative groups as follows: Group 1 (MI-FTC with WT-TERT and M-TERT; EA-FTC with WT-TERT), Group 2 (WI-FTC with WT-TERT), and Group 3 (EA-FTC with M-TERT; WI-FTC with M-TERT). Both PVE (22.44 vs. 9.63, respectively) and C-index (0.831 vs. 0.731, respectively) for CSS were higher in the alternative groups than in the WHO 2017 groups. Likewise, both PVE (27.1 vs. 14.9, respectively) and C-index (0.846 vs. 0.794, respectively) for DFS were also higher in the alternative groups than in the WHO 2017 groups. Alternative group harmonizing of the WHO 2017 classification and TERT promoter mutations is effective in predicting CSS in FTC patients, thereby improving DFS predictability.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic value of the revised International Prognostic Scoring System five-group cytogenetic abnormality classification for the outcome prediction of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in pediatric myelodysplastic syndrome

Cytogenetic abnormalities are a major risk factor for relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). We aimed to evaluate the value of the five-group cytogenetic classification according to the revised International Prognostic Scoring System (R-IPSS) for predicting the outcome after HSCT in pediatric patients with MDS. We retrospectively analyzed the Japanese registration data of 242 pediatric patients with MDS. According to the R-IPSS classification, 112 (45.5%) patients had good, 55 (22.7%) had intermediate, 64 (26.4%) had poor, and 11 (4.6%) had very poor cytogenetics. The 5-year overall survival (5yOS) was 72%, 69%, 59%, and 30% in the good, intermediate, poor, and very poor cytogenetic subgroups (p = 0.026), respectively. The very good, good, and intermediate subgroups were grouped into a “standard” subgroup and reclassified into three subgroups (standard, poor, and very poor). Patients with very poor risk had worse 5yOS (hazard ratio 2.17, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.02–4.61; p = 0.04) and a much higher 5yCIR (hazard ratio 2.52, 95% CI 1.05–6.04; p = 0.04) than those of patients in the standard group in the multivariate analysis, indicating that very poor risk cytogenetic characteristics independently predicted worse outcome after HSCT in pediatric patients with MDS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Investigators Initiate Treatment With ERAS-007 in Patients With EGFR-Positive NSCLC

The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial (NCT04866134) of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) inhibitor, for the treatment...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsclc#Egfr#Drugs#Cancer Research#Fda#Tki#T790m#Fig#G779
cancernetwork.com

TDM-1 Plus Osimertinib Yield Minimal Responses in Resistant EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with ado-trastuzumab emtansine and osimertinib experienced minimal anti-tumor outcomes. Interim data from the phase 2 TRAEMOS study (NCT03784599) indicated that the combination of ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla; T-DM1) and osimertinib (Tagrisso) elicited limited efficacy in a population of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2021 World Lung Cancer Conference.1.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Predicting drug sensitivity of cancer cells based on DNA methylation levels

Cancer cell lines, which are cell cultures derived from tumor samples, represent one of the least expensive and most studied preclinical models for drug development. Accurately predicting drug responses for a given cell line based on molecular features may help to optimize drug-development pipelines and explain mechanisms behind treatment responses. In this study, we focus on DNA methylation profiles as one type of molecular feature that is known to drive tumorigenesis and modulate treatment responses. Using genome-wide, DNA methylation profiles from 987 cell lines in the Genomics of Drug Sensitivity in Cancer database, we used machine-learning algorithms to evaluate the potential to predict cytotoxic responses for eight anti-cancer drugs. We compared the performance of five classification algorithms and four regression algorithms representing diverse methodologies, including tree-, probability-, kernel-, ensemble-, and distance-based approaches. We artificially subsampled the data to varying degrees, aiming to understand whether training based on relatively extreme outcomes would yield improved performance. When using classification or regression algorithms to predict discrete or continuous responses, respectively, we consistently observed excellent predictive performance when the training and test sets consisted of cell-line data. Classification algorithms performed best when we trained the models using cell lines with relatively extreme drug-response values, attaining area-under-the-receiver-operating-characteristic-curve values as high as 0.97. The regression algorithms performed best when we trained the models using the full range of drug-response values, although this depended on the performance metrics we used. Finally, we used patient data from The Cancer Genome Atlas to evaluate the feasibility of classifying clinical responses for human tumors based on models derived from cell lines. Generally, the algorithms were unable to identify patterns that predicted patient responses reliably; however, predictions by the Random Forests algorithm were significantly correlated with Temozolomide responses for low-grade gliomas.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Durable Response with Immunotherapy Combos in NSCLC with Brain Metastases

Combination nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) with chemotherapy offered a durable survival benefit versus chemotherapy alone in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with brain metastases, according to an analysis of the CheckMate 9LA trial. Dual immunotherapy plus chemotherapy extended progression-free survival (PFS) to a median of 10.4 months versus...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Responses to Sotorasib Could Vary by Co-Mutational Status in NSCLC

Progression-free survival lengths were different among patients with non-small cell lung cancer receiving sotorasib when stratified by genomic profile. Results suggest responses to treatment with sotorasib (Lumakras) might vary via co-mutational status for patients with KRAS p.G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to initial results from an exploratory analysis of the phase II CodeBreaK100 clinical trial.1.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, Discusses Safety and Efficacy of Mobocertinib in EGFR ex20ins+ NSCLC Following Prior EGFR TKIs

CancerNetwork® sat down with Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer to talk about clinical benefits of using mobocertinib in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Alexander Spira,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Classifying EGFR mutations by structure offers better way to match non-small cell lung cancer patients to treatments

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered that grouping epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations by structure and function provides an accurate framework to match patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to the right drugs. The findings, published today in Nature, identify four subgroups of mutations and introduce a new strategy for testing tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), as well as instant clinical opportunities for approved targeted therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structure-based design and classifications of small molecules regulating the circadian rhythm period

Circadian rhythm is an important mechanism that controls behavior and biochemical events based on 24 h rhythmicity. Ample evidence indicates disturbance of this mechanism is associated with different diseases such as cancer, mood disorders, and familial delayed phase sleep disorder. Therefore, drug discovery studies have been initiated using high throughput screening. Recently the crystal structures of core clock proteins (CLOCK/BMAL1, Cryptochromes (CRY), Periods), responsible for generating circadian rhythm, have been solved. Availability of structures makes amenable core clock proteins to design molecules regulating their activity by using in silico approaches. In addition to that, the implementation of classification features of molecules based on their toxicity and activity will improve the accuracy of the drug discovery process. Here, we identified 171 molecules that target functional domains of a core clock protein, CRY1, using structure-based drug design methods. We experimentally determined that 115 molecules were nontoxic, and 21 molecules significantly lengthened the period of circadian rhythm in U2OS cells. We then performed a machine learning study to classify these molecules for identifying features that make them toxic and lengthen the circadian period. Decision tree classifiers (DTC) identified 13 molecular descriptors, which predict the toxicity of molecules with a mean accuracy of 79.53% using tenfold cross-validation. Gradient boosting classifiers (XGBC) identified 10 molecular descriptors that predict and increase in the circadian period length with a mean accuracy of 86.56% with tenfold cross-validation. Our results suggested that these features can be used in QSAR studies to design novel nontoxic molecules that exhibit period lengthening activity.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

BAK/MCL1 complexes can predict chemotherapy drugs sensitivity in cancer cells

A research team led by Prof. Dai Haiming from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) recently announced the constitutive BAK/MCL1 complexes could predict chemotherapy drugs sensitivity of ovarian cancer. Result has been published in Cell Death & Disease. According to the activation...
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of mutations that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to initiate leukemia

The transcription factors PAX5, IKZF1, and EBF1 are frequently mutated in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). We demonstrate that compound heterozygous loss of multiple genes critical for B and T cell development drives transformation, including Pax5+/−xEbf1+/−, Pax5+/−xIkzf1+/−, and Ebf1+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for B-ALL, or Tcf7+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for T-ALL. To identify genetic defects that cooperate with Pax5 and Ebf1 compound heterozygosity to initiate leukemia, we performed a Sleeping Beauty (SB) transposon screen that identified cooperating partners including gain-of-function mutations in Stat5b (~65%) and Jak1 (~68%), or loss-of-function mutations in Cblb (61%) and Myb (32%). These findings underscore the role of JAK/STAT5B signaling in B cell transformation and demonstrate roles for loss-of-function mutations in Cblb and Myb in transformation. RNA-Seq studies demonstrated upregulation of a PDK1>SGK3>MYC pathway; treatment of Pax5+/−xEbf1+/− leukemia cells with PDK1 inhibitors blocked proliferation in vitro. In addition, we identified a conserved transcriptional gene signature between human and murine leukemias characterized by upregulation of myeloid genes, most notably involving the GM-CSF pathway, that resemble a B cell/myeloid mixed-lineage leukemia. Thus, our findings identify multiple mechanisms that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to generate either progenitor B cell or mixed B/myeloid-like leukemias.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structures of signaling complexes of lipid receptors S1PR1 and S1PR5 reveal mechanisms of activation and drug recognition

Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is an important bioactive lipid molecule in cell membrane metabolism and binds to G protein-coupled S1P receptors (S1PRs) to regulate embryonic development, physiological homeostasis, and pathogenic processes in various organs. S1PRs are lipid-sensing receptors and are therapeutic targets for drug development, including potential treatment of COVID-19. Herein, we present five cryo-electron microscopy structures of S1PRs bound to diverse drug agonists and the heterotrimeric Gi protein. Our structural and functional assays demonstrate the different binding modes of chemically distinct agonists of S1PRs, reveal the mechanical switch that activates these receptors, and provide a framework for understanding ligand selectivity and G protein coupling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Yields Robust Antitumor Responses in HER2+ NSCLC

Patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer derived robust and long-lasting responses from fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) demonstrated notable and long lasting antitumor responses in a population of patients with HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had previously received treatment, according to key data from the phase 2 DESTINY-Lung01 trial (NCT03505710) that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Osimertinib Plus Bevacizumab Does Not Improve PFS in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Osimertinib (Tagrisso) plus bevacizumab does not produce a superior progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over osimertinib monotherapy in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer harboring an EGFR mutation. However, for patients who have a history of smoking or an exon 20 deletion, the combination may prove beneficial. Osimertinib (Tagrisso) plus...
CANCER
Nature.com

Post-transcriptional screen of cancer amplified genes identifies ERBB2/Her2 signaling as AU-rich mRNA stability-promoting pathway

Amplification of specific cancer genes leads to their over-expression contributing to tumor growth, spread, and drug resistance. Little is known about the ability of these amplified oncogenes to augment the expression of cancer genes through post-transcriptional control. The AU-rich elements (ARE)-mediated mRNA decay is compromised for many key cancer genes leading to their increased abundance and effects. Here, we performed a post-transcriptional screen for frequently amplified cancer genes demonstrating that ERBB2/Her2 overexpression was able to augment the post-transcriptional effects. The ERBB1/2 inhibitor, lapatinib, led to the reversal of the aberrant ARE-mediated process in ERBB2-amplified breast cancer cells. The intersection of overexpressed genes associated with ERBB2 amplification in TCGA datasets with ARE database (ARED) identified ERBB2-associated gene cluster. Many of these genes were over-expressed in the ERBB2-positive SKBR3 cells compared to MCF10A normal-like cells, and were under-expressed due to ERBB2 siRNA treatment. Lapatinib accelerated the ARE-mRNA decay for several ERBB2-regulated genes. The ERBB2 inhibitor decreased both the abundance and stability of the phosphorylated inactive form of the mRNA decay-promoting protein, tristetraprolin (ZFP36/TTP). The ERBB2 siRNA was also able to reduce the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP form. In contrast, ectopic expression of ERBB2 in MCF10A or HEK293 cells led to increased abundance of the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP. The effect of ERBB2 on TTP phosphorylation appeared to be mediated via the MAPK-MK2 pathway. Screening for the impact of other amplified cancer genes in HEK293 cells also demonstrated that EGFR, AKT2, CCND1, CCNE1, SKP2, and FGFR3 caused both increased abundance of phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP and ARE-post-transcriptional reporter activity. Thus, specific amplified oncogenes dysregulate post-transcriptional ARE-mediated effects, and targeting the ARE-mediated pathway itself may provide alternative therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pericyte-derived fibrotic scarring is conserved across diverse central nervous system lesions

Fibrotic scar tissue limits central nervous system regeneration in adult mammals. The extent of fibrotic tissue generation and distribution of stromal cells across different lesions in the brain and spinal cord has not been systematically investigated in mice and humans. Furthermore, it is unknown whether scar-forming stromal cells have the same origin throughout the central nervous system and in different types of lesions. In the current study, we compared fibrotic scarring in human pathological tissue and corresponding mouse models of penetrating and non-penetrating spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, ischemic stroke, multiple sclerosis and glioblastoma. We show that the extent and distribution of stromal cells are specific to the type of lesion and, in most cases, similar between mice and humans. Employing in vivo lineage tracing, we report that in all mouse models that develop fibrotic tissue, the primary source of scar-forming fibroblasts is a discrete subset of perivascular cells, termed type A pericytes. Perivascular cells with a type A pericyte marker profile also exist in the human brain and spinal cord. We uncover type A pericyte-derived fibrosis as a conserved mechanism that may be explored as a therapeutic target to improve recovery after central nervous system lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy