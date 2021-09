WHAT IT'S ABOUT Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk, "Mad Men," "Watchmen") has just graduated from Syracuse University, and has some life choices to make. They are almost instantly presented to him. At the ceremony, he literally bumps into fellow graduate Amy Kindelán (Natalie Rodriguez, "The Fugitive") and it's love-at-first-sight. Should he ask her out? That's a problem because he has a longtime girlfriend, Jenny Banks (Elizabeth Lail, "Once Upon a Time"), who wants him to go away with her to the Jersey shore for the weekend. Meanwhile, his family and his uncle Frank (David Warshofsky) want Joe to go to dinner with them. Uncle Frank wants Joe to become an NYPD officer, just like Joe's dad, who was killed on 9/11.

