Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’: a New Take on Heartbreak Music
Kacey Musgraves fans finally got to listen to the long-awaited album, “star-crossed” Sept. 10, her first release since her Grammy-winning album “Golden Hour” in 2018. Musgraves has always been an outlier in the world of country music. Her career took off in 2012 when she signed with Mercury Nashville and released her debut album “Same Trailer Different Park” in 2013. Since then, she’s racked up six Grammy awards through her unique take on the genre.loyolaphoenix.com
