Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’: a New Take on Heartbreak Music

Pain and struggle aren't necessary to create great art, and we music fans probably owe it to our favorite artists to not romanticize that stuff so much, but it's tough to deny that some of the most impactful art does come as a response to tragedy and heartache. Kacey Musgraves' fourth album Star-Crossed was written in response to her divorce from Ruston Kelly, and you don't need to read press releases or interviews or gossip columns to know that. Kacey lays it all out in these songs, never mincing words or hiding her true meaning with metaphor. And to make her words even clearer, she strips back most of the musical maximalism that she introduced on her instant-classic 2018 album Golden Hour, an album that pushed her pop-country roots towards psychedelia, indie pop, and more. Star-Crossed retains some of that energy, like with the funk-lite of "Breadwinner" and the yacht rock of "There Is A Light," but it's largely focused on just Kacey's voice and acoustic guitar, with some light electronic embellishments. It's some of Kacey's most plaintive, earthy music yet.

