Jackson, MS

Tigers Record Two Double-Doubles in Loss to Northwestern State

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatchitoches, LA— Volleyball fell to Northwestern State this evening with a final score of 3-1. The Demons improve to 5-7 with the win, while Jackson State will head into competition this weekend looking to secure the program's first win of the year. Jackson State won the third set of the match with a score of 25-22 in dominant fashion, holding a lead for the entire set. Although Tigers tied the Demons in total kills in the match with 43, eight more errors on the Tiger column gave Northwestern State an ultimate advantage in the end.

#Northwestern State#South Alabama#Jackson State#Tigers#The Sec Network#Swac
