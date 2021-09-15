Night in the Woods review
Infinite Fall’s celebrated narrative adventure finally finds its way to mobile, and it’s a nearly perfect experience that has aged tremendously well. I had not previously played or heard much of anything about Night in the Woods prior to playing the mobile release. All I knew was it was a story about a girl coming back home from college set in a small town of adorable animal people. I assumed there would be some deeper storytelling given what I know about the game's creators, but I was not prepared to be so moved so many times while playing Night in the Woods, both by its writing and presentation. Despite this iOS version presenting a few control hiccups, you should absolutely play this game. If anything, it has gotten more relevant with age.www.148apps.com
Comments / 0