As part of Fortnite season 7, week 14, you’ll face a new batch of challenges that test your skills. For the most part, these new challenges aren’t terribly difficult, especially if you’ve played a lot this season. One that might cause a little trouble is for destroying alien eggs. The reason it’s tricky is that you need to know where to go. Even if you’ve played a lot this season, it’s easy to overlook these alien eggs during the heat of battle. This season has actually featured numerous alien egg/parasite challenges, so if you’ve been following along, you might already know what to do.

