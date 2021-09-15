CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Westbound Lane Closure on VFW Highway at Beaver Brook

Lowell, Massachusetts
Lowell, Massachusetts
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bq6dP_0bwreFPC00

For Immediate Release

September 15, 2021

Contact: MassDOT Press Office: 857-368-8500

MassDOT: Lowell – VFW Highway at Beaver Brook

Westbound Lane Closure

Thursday September 16, 2021

10:00Am-2:00PM

LOWELL – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Westbound travel lane of VFW Highway at Beaver Brook in Lowell will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Thursday September 16th from 10:0AM until 2PM. This closure is necessary in order to allow crews to safely and effectively install ground improvement stone columns adjacent to the Westbound lane of VFW Highway.

During this time, the Westbound direction of VFW Highway will be closed at the intersection of Aiken Street. The detour will be as follows:

-Left onto Aiken Street up to the intersection of Father Morrisette Blvd.

-Right onto Father Morrisette Blvd up to the intersection of University Ave.

-Right onto University Ave and rejoining VFW Highway after the University Ave Bridge

This work is associated with the $12.2 million project to reconstruct the bridge carrying VFW Highway over Beaver Brook. The project is scheduled for a mid-Spring 2022 completion.

Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. Appropriate signage and messaging along with Police Details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

  • Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
  • Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
  • Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
  • Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Comments / 0

 

Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell, Massachusetts

