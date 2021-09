FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Jonathan Bagwill is running for Seat B on Fairbanks City Council. He said he is running because he believes in Fairbanks. “I really enjoyed the time that I was able to spend on the city council a few years ago. I learned an incredible amount. I was not looking for politics. Politics kind of found me. I told the mayor and the police chief at that time, ‘I really don’t want to get into politics. That’s not really my thing,’ and they said, ‘Well, maybe that’s why you need to be involved.’ It took a lot of convincing, and even some personal prayer and study, but I finally ran. I did not win that election, but I was appointed pretty soon thereafter.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO