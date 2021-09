The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced new roadwork in Wood County that will create some road or lane closures. The southbound Interstate 75 on-ramp from the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday, Sept. 20, and Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The detour will be northbound I-75 to Buck Road to southbound I-75. The southbound Interstate 75 collector road to Ohio 795, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Traffic from the Ohio Turnpike will have access to the Route 795 off-ramp and to southbound I-75. Southbound traffic on I-75 will have access to the Ohio Turnpike.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO