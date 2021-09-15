CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendly's Brings Back 'Cones for Kids' to Benefit Nonprofit Easterseals

fsrmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Mark your calendars, because Friendly’s ‘Cones for Kids’ campaign is back. After a several year hiatus, Cones for Kids is returning from September 20 through October 31 to raise money to benefit Easterseals, America’s largest nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, and their families. All Friendly’s Restaurants will participate toward the goal of raising $500,000 through the six-week campaign.

IN THIS ARTICLE
