Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) is pleased to announce its second-quarter and half-year results for the period to June 30, 2021. -- Group revenue more than doubled to EUR80.7 million driven by acquisitions in the period -- Organic digital processing revenue growth of 13% y-o-y in Q2 2021, up from 10% y-o-y in Q1 2021 -- Post-IPO acquisition strategy completed and integration of six acquisitions during period is at advanced stages -- Gross margin of digital processing business increased by 0.8%pts y-o-y while adjusted Group EBITDA1 improved to achieve break-even -- Cash and equivalents of EUR25.1 million with a further EUR28.7 million available in undrawn-financing sufficient to fund future development -- Company guidance for FY 2021 and years to come confirmed.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO