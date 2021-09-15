CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

Brenda L. Kuttler

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEETONIA — Brenda L. Kuttler, 58, of Leetonia passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Brenda was born on July 4, 1963 in Columbiana to the late Ronald Lee and Melissa Jane (Marshall) Brown. Brenda attended the First Christian Church in Salem. Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and devoted wife of 36 years. In her free time she loved to craft and going to the lake spending time with her grandbabies.

www.morningjournalnews.com

