Law

BACT Hearing Part 2 - Audio Recording

By FRRACS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur arguments against Enbridge and the DEP in the continued BACT analysis case were heard today in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. This is the continued case against Enbridge and their abettors at the MassDEP for their negligence in the use of a gas turbine instead of an electric motor drive for the compressor station. In the BACT (Best Available Control Technology) case heard before Jane Rothchild at the DEP last December, Enbridge said it was just too expensive. Given that they went $82M over budget to fight to place this mess in our neighborhood and now they will be spending tens of millions to dig it back up because they "forgot" to put in safety measures that could've been put in when they were constructing, we just don't understand what a measely $13M (and that was incorrectly overstated by Enbridge) is between friends! But we digress.

