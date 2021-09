Kym Whitley is the latest star to sit down and tell her life story for TV One’s Uncensored series and she surely didn’t hold back when dishing about her life’s journey. While reflecting on her life, she told a funny story about working with Marlon Wayans on The Wayans Show back in 1998. She said while on set, she looked at Wayans and saw there was a quite large print in his sweatpants. Since Wayans is known to be a jokester, she thought he might’ve put a “small bat” in his pants. She was shocked when she found out she was mistaken.

