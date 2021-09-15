CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBR MN Scout Day- MN Millers (2024 & 2025 Grads): Instant Analysis

By Andy Judkins
 5 days ago

The PBR MN Scout Day- MN Millers (2024 & 2025 Grads) event took place on Monday, September 13th, 2021. The event was held at Tahpah Park in Shakopee, MN. The event featured prospects from the 2024 & 2025 grad classes; and included many breakout performances from this year's participants. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff. Thank you to the players, parents, my staff for such a great event.

