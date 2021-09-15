Roads Update From Steuben Co Public Works Commish Spagnoletti

BATH, NY – From County Spokesperson Mary Perham and County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti:. Nine days after a flash flood devastated southern Steuben County, county roads in that beleaguered region were open, thanks to dedicated county road crews and shared services. County Public Works Commissioner Vincent Spagnoletti said repairs on 10 county roads were undertaken with the assistance of town trucks and drivers from Rathbone, Pulteney, Wayne, Cohocton, Addison, Bath, Wayland, Prattsburgh, Urbana, Woodhull, Tuscarora and Corning, along with five trucks supplied by Allegany County. Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Jeff Parker and his small crew also managed the flood projects and provided equipment and operators, with the assistance of the Chemung County district personnel, he said.