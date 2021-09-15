CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Roads Update From Steuben Co Public Works Commish Spagnoletti

wlea.net
 5 days ago

BATH, NY – From County Spokesperson Mary Perham and County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti:. Nine days after a flash flood devastated southern Steuben County, county roads in that beleaguered region were open, thanks to dedicated county road crews and shared services. County Public Works Commissioner Vincent Spagnoletti said repairs on 10 county roads were undertaken with the assistance of town trucks and drivers from Rathbone, Pulteney, Wayne, Cohocton, Addison, Bath, Wayland, Prattsburgh, Urbana, Woodhull, Tuscarora and Corning, along with five trucks supplied by Allegany County. Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Jeff Parker and his small crew also managed the flood projects and provided equipment and operators, with the assistance of the Chemung County district personnel, he said.

wlea.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Steuben County, NY
Government
City
Corning, NY
Steuben County, NY
Traffic
City
Woodhull, NY
Bath, NY
Government
City
Wayland, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Pulteney, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Tuscarora, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges

Comments / 0

Community Policy